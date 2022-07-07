BUFORD - Barbara Ann Hutchins Maddox, 84, Buford, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2022.

Barbara was born September 24, 1937 and was a 1956 graduate of Buford High School in Buford. She was a beautician and later became a seamstress, eventually retiring from The Lovable Company in Buford, after 10 years of service in 1991.

She was preceded by her husband of 55 years, John Henry Maddox; parents, Arby “Hutch” and Octavia “Tao” Wiley Hutchins; brother, William “Billy” Hutchins; and sister, Sara Hutchins Buice.

She is survived by her children, Tracy and Fran Maddox, Sugar Hill, and Kristen Mabrey and Jason Tindell, Lula; grandchildren, Kenneth Maddox, Cumming, Miranda and Winston Tennant, Cumming, and Kaci and Bryan Barton,Conroe, Texas; four great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie and Opal Hutchins, Ellijay; sister, Marie Hutchins-Thornhill, Buford; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 10-16

