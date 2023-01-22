MAYSVILLE - Barbara Ann Jones Lee, 75, Maysville, entered rest Friday, January 20, 2023.
Mrs. Jones was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Jeffie A. and Viola Smith Jones, was a member of Stonepath Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee is preceded by her husband, William Earl Lee; a brother, Bobby; and two sisters, Betty and Martha.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Lee (Stephanie), Jefferson, and Jeff Lee (Kathy), Maysville; daughter, Stacey Rutherford (Rich), Maysville; brothers, Donald Jones (Carolyn), Jefferson, and Larry Jones, Jefferson; sisters, Alice Alexander, Jefferson, and Deborah Patton (Mel), Talmo; six grandchildren, Maliah, Miabella, Tyler, Brooke, Travis and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Dugar Strickland and Larisa Parker officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The following gentlemen will be honored as pallbearers, Tyler Lee, Travis Hutchins, Shay Patton, Josh Patton, Hopper Alexander and Chaz Ardis.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Barbara Jones Lee to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In