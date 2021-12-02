Barbara Ann Jordan passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Lee Lackey and Naomi Cleghorn Lackey. She lived in Pocataligo all of her life and retired from General Motors Finance Corp. Barbara was preceded in death by sisters, Bettie Gray, Ruth Lackey and Bonnie Campbell; and brothers, Henry Lackey and Tom Lackey.
Barbara was a member of Union Baptist Church. She loved to read and watch hummingbirds and butterflies. She took pride in her two granddaughters and loved to share in their accomplishments – she was their biggest cheerleader. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by husband of 62 years, Kenneth Jordan; son, Tony Jordan (Karen); daughter, Lori Jordan (Jeff) Lee; two granddaughters, Jordan Lee (Max) and Jenna Lee; and brother, Gene Lackey.
The family will have a private graveside service with Scott Adams officiating at the family cemetery on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association in her memory.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In