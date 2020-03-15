HOMER - Barbara Ann Short Howard, 83, Homer, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home.
Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 24, 1936 to the late Buford and Myrtle Henry Short. She grew up and raised her family in Maineville, Ohio. Barbara retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service, Barbara and Dewey moved to Homer in 1992. Barbara and Dewey enjoyed living on their farm near their children and grandchildren. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. Barbara was known as "Mamaw" to her grandchildren and was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Dewey Howard, Homer; son, Mark Howard and his wife, Lori; grandson, Jared Howard and his wife, Bree; great-granddaughter, Zoey Grace Howard; son, Gary Howard and his wife, Tammy; grandsons, Grant Howard and Cole Howard; daughter, Beth Howard Livingston and husband, David; grandson, Max Livingston. She is also survived by her twin brother, Robert Short and his wife, Gerri of Morrow, Ohio.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Phil Bryant officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 21, 2020 following the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Ga. 30511, 706-778-7123.
