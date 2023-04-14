HOSCHTON - Barbara "Bobbie" Maynard, 77, Hoschton, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Barbara was born in Miami, Florida, daughter to Richard Hawkins and Geraldine Roberts Shaw of Miami, Florida. She met and married the love of her life Roger Maynard and for 58 years together they created a legacy of loving, giving and devotion to their family and friends.
Barbara was a sister to Donna Lou Wall Burton; devoted mother to LeaAnne Cavanaugh (Lee Cavanaugh), Hoschton, and Terri Lynn Garmon (Nelson Garmon), Loganville; grandmother to Taylor Mann (Kimber Mann), Maysville, Sydney Millians (Ryan Millians), Monroe, and Cooper Mann, Hoschton; great-grandmother to HarperLynn Millians, Emery Taylor Mann and Turner Shaw Mann; and a host of other family.
She never met a stranger and was kind to everyone she knew. She was a licensed real estate agent and insurance agent and volunteered at the Braselton Library.
In her younger years she was an active member of the DAR and coordinated and attended the annual debutante ball. She was in a quilting and needlers club group for over 25 years, was a past board member of the Whitaker Downs HOA, was an Episcopalian her entire life and was devoted to the Lord at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, Florida, where she was baptized, confirmed and served as an acolyte, and then at St. Mary and Martha Episcopal Church in Buford, where she served on the Altar Guild.
Barbara was a loving, caring, devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Laura Masterson officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In