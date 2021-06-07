PENDERGRASS - Barbara Brooks Waters, 86, Pendergrass, entered into rest Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Mrs. Waters was born in Lattimore, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Samuel R. and Gladys Jolley Brooks. Mrs. Waters was a retired medical secretary from Pediatric Associates and a member of the Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Waters was instrumental in starting the Pendergrass Library many years ago that has benefited her local community for generations. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Waters is preceded by her husband, James C. Waters.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jean Waters Cronic and her husband Barry, Canon, and Donna Waters, Pendergrass; one son, James Waters, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Brian Wilson, Brooks Anne Wilson (Daniel Kaiser), Blake Wilson (Rebecca) and Bradley Wilson (Brooke); nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Sosebee (W.T.), Talmo, and Martha Floyd; Pendergrass; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tim Strickland officiating.
Family to receive friends: 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson and Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Pendergrass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pendergrass Library, 75 Glenn Gee Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In