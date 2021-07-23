Barbara Cowart Lee, age 80, was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Hoschton, Georgia.
Barbara was born to Bridger Jones “BJ” Cowart and Ethel Louise Hixon on August 27th, 1940, in Miami, Florida. Barbara graduated from Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, where she thoroughly enjoyed playing the clarinet for her high school band and participating in water sport activities. Professionally, Barbara pursued modeling work for local Atlanta merchants. She started out in the business world at First National Bank of Atlanta where she helped computerize their operations. She then joined her mother’s successful real estate agency and sold real estate in the Atlanta area throughout the 70s and early 80s. She then moved on to work with Equifax where she retired after over 20 years of service. Barbara’s biggest self-claim to fame throughout her career was her exquisite taste in fashion and professional shopping expertise. She enjoyed cooking, having large family gatherings at her home and spoiling her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for the strength, courage and love that she exhibited throughout every season of her life.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brett Jonathan Rogers and Julie Marie Rogers; and daughter, Lori Lynn Lee; her nine grandchildren, Crystal Lee, Courtney (Rogers) Peck, Sean Lee, Brandon Rogers, Brie Lee, Stephen Rogers, Josh Lee, Mallori Lee and Kaylee Corrias; her nephew and nieces, David, Rana, and Pam Rutherford; and her many great-grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Bridger and Ethel Cowart; her sister, Patricia Ann Rutherford; and her great-grandson, Braxton Morales.
The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Loren Hildebrant at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel in Hoschton.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
