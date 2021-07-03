HOMER - Barbara Frances Buffington Sudderth, 85, Homer, formerly of Buford, passed away Thursday July 1, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Barbara was born on May 6, 1936 in Gainesville to the late John Henry Buffington and Lois Nix Buffington. She was a homemaker and was a member of New Haven Congregational Holiness Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy Wiley Sudderth; sons, Ricky Sudderth and Douglas Sudderth; sister, Marilyn Hamby; and other close family.
Mrs. Sudderth is survived by her grandson and wife, Brian Sudderth (Brandy), Homer; granddaughters, Jessica Kinney and Jacqueline Long; great-grandchildren, Hunter Sudderth, Kaison Sudderth, Nathaniel Long, Briana Long and Christopher Kinney; sister, Janie Buffington Fauscett; brother, Raymond Buffington; and a number of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Whitehall Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Montey Cantrell will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
