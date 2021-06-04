DANIELSVILLE - Barbara Geraldine Sweetser, 85, Danielsville, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Sweetser was born in Commerce to the late T.E. and Evelyn Andrews Sweetser. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Commerce and was retired from the University of Georgia.
Ms. Sweetser is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, too many to name but she made sure they all knew she loved each of them. She is survived by special cousins, Jeannine Lindsey and Buddy Andrews; and special neighbor, Andrew Smallwood.
Funeral service: Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eddy Reed, Steven Sweetser, Matt Kilpatrick and Kevin Reed. Honorary pallbearers are David Sweetser and Danny Reed.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Commerce.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
