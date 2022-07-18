WINDER - Barbara Harrison Trepagnier, a native of Winder, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
A member of the Winder First United Methodist Church, she was an Army wife for 22 years. She and her husband, Jules, were stationed in many different locations, including Germany, Washington, D.C., and in Georgia at Fort Benning. She also taught school at the Army posts where they were stationed. She ended her teaching career at Bethlehem Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Dumont Harrison and Margaret Harrison; and her husband, Jules Trepagnier.
Barbara is survived by her children, Karl (Susan) Trepagnier and Jenni (Tery) Overbey, all of Winder; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Dave Hinson officiating. Burial will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 16, 2022, between 6 and 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
