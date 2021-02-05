Barbara Jane Wallace Shedd, 66, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Shedd was the daughter of the late G.W. “Jink” Wallace and Miriam Carolyn Lyle Wallace. Mrs. Shedd was retired from Athens Pulmonary.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 48 years, Clifton Henry Shedd; children, Brian Shedd and wife Kristin, and Tara Masters and husband Jason; brother, Tim Wallace and wife Kathy; sister, Linda Pannell and husband Butch; and beloved grandchildren, Matthew Kline, Ryker Shedd and Mason Shedd.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara Shedd to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
