PIEDMONT, ALABAMA - Barbara Jean Nelms Brown Carrington, 88, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away at home in Piedmont, Alabama on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Born February 17, 1934 in Comer, she was the daughter of the late George Dewey Nelms and Jessie Lee Landers Nelms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Edwin Brown and Rev. Dalton Carrington; her siblings, Evelyn Nelms Bennett, Wilda Nelms, Randolph Nelms, Walter Nelms, Dewey Nelms, Elizabeth Nelms Compton and Howell Nelms; and grandson, Charles Robert Brown.
Barbara worked for JC Penney, co-managed the A&W Root Beer Stand in Angola, Ind., and retired from the Gwinnett County School System in Georgia. She was a member of the Angola Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, the Angola Moose Lodge, Eastern Stars Lodge, and Meadow Baptist Church in Comer.
Survivors include her three children, Charles Dennis Brown (Judy), Clermont, Fla., Mary Paulette Crile (Phil), Piedmont, Ala., and Patricia Ann Rickman (Bernie), Pleasant Lake, Ind.; one sibling, Lanier Nelms; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, step-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meadow Baptist Church, 6158 Hwy. 191, Comer, Ga. 30629 or to Amedisys Hospice of Gadsden, Ala. 304 S 4th St., Gadsden, Ala. 35901.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
