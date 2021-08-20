Barbara Jean Whitehead Scarborough, 85, died peacefully and comfortably supported by her loved ones on Sunday, August 15, 2021 after a long illness.
Barbara was born on December 11, 1935 in Atlanta. She was the daughter of Wesley Harrison (WH) and Myrtie Baker Whitehead of the Diamond Hill community in Madison County. She was a loyal daughter and caretaker of her mother until her mother passed at the age of 100. She was a 1951 graduate of Danielsville High School, a graduate of Athens Business College, and excelled in her career with various federal agencies within the Department of Agriculture. She married Buddy Carter Scarborough on December 23, 1953 and was an honorable, loving wife and a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Everyone who knew Barbara loved her because of her smiling face, sweet disposition and generous spirit. She found great joy in playing the piano and singing for the Lord. She grew up on a small farm in Madison County and learned the value of hard work at an early age. She loved school and only missed one day (her father’s funeral) throughout her school years.
She learned to play the piano and gave her life to Jesus at an early age. Traveling around the area with her father, she ministered in many churches by singing and playing the piano. Over the years, she faithfully served the Colbert C.H. Church, New Covenant Worship Center (Athens) and New Hope Worship Center (Danielsville) as church pianist/organist. In her 60+ years of service, she played and sang with several trios and quartets, as well as numerous singings, special meetings and funerals. She enjoyed attending church and served in various leadership roles. She also loved spending time with her family and friends telling stories, laughing and eating together. She was a wonderful friend, a hard worker and gave her best in everything she did. She was quick to pray for those in need and help in any way she could.
She is preceded in death by her parents, WH and Myrtie (Baker) Whitehead; her beloved husband, Buddy Carter Scarborough; her paternal grandparents, Joseph Stephen and Ada (Bryant) Whitehead; and maternal grandparents, George and Susan (Eberhart) Baker.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Reid) Christenberry, Hoschton, Karol Scarborough, Oakwood, and Martha (Jeffery) Glenn, Gainesville; her grand- and great-grandchildren, Krystal (Tyler) Whittamore, Carter and Carlee, College Corner, Ohio, Matthew (Jennifer) Christenberry, Addison and Asher, Statham, Katrina (Stephen) McCullar and Kenton, Waycross, Kevin (Krystal) Christenberry, Statham, Janine (Ash) Harris, Areli and Zara, Banner Elk, N.C., and Morgan (Logan) Greenhaw, Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Scarborough, Danielsville; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel followed by a brief graveside service at Colbert Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Christenberry, Kevin Christenberry, Tyler Whittamore, Stephen McCullar, Ash Harris and Logan Greenhaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenton McCullar, Carter Whittamore and Asher Christenberry.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers to Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missions Support Services (Rev. Hugh Skelton), P.O. Box 7021, Chestnut Mountain, Ga. 30502.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Oaks at Braselton for embracing and caring for Barbara as family over the past six years; to our extended family and friends who have covered us with prayers and love; and to Priscilla, Jimmy, and all the wonderful team of Homestead Hospice, Athens, who walked with us and provided exceptional care with compassion and dignity to Barbara at the end of her life on this earth.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
