LULA - Barbara Joyce Black, 87, Lula, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at The Retreat at Buford.
Mrs. Black was born in Suwanee to the late Claude and Kate Mitchell Spriggs. Mrs. Black was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Black was also preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas “JT” Black.
Mrs. Black is survived by her daughters, Connie Lynch (Mike), Duluth, Cathy Eubanks (John), Concord, and Cindy Burton, Lula; son, Jimmy Black (Teresa), Suwanee; sister, Claudette Williams, Lawrenceville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jean Spriggs, Suwanee.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
