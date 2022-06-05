COMMERCE - Barbara June Sparks, 90, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Sparks was born in Maysville to the late Tom and Annie Sue Matthews Vandiver. Mrs. Sparks was a homemaker and a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sparks is survived by her husband, Rufus Sparks, Commerce; sons, Phillip Sparks (Phyllis) and Larry Sparks (Donnah), both of Commerce; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Beaverdam Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Cook officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 6, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
