COMMERCE - Barbara June Sparks, 90, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Brookside Assisted Living.

Mrs. Sparks was born in Maysville to the late Tom and Annie Sue Matthews Vandiver. Mrs. Sparks was a homemaker and a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sparks is survived by her husband, Rufus Sparks, Commerce; sons, Phillip Sparks (Phyllis) and Larry Sparks (Donnah), both of Commerce; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Beaverdam Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Cook officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, June 6, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.