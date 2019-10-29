WINDER - Barbara Louise VanDenHoop, 74, Winder, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Mrs. VanDenHoop was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She is the daughter of the late Robert Joseph Cuthbertson and Louise Florence Tillman Cuthbertson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Garrison VanDenHoop.
Mrs. VanDenHoop was of the Catholic faith and a devoted member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church of Winder. She was baptized in Keansburg, N.J. Mrs. VanDenHoop will be best remembered as a loving and giving woman who always put others before herself. She is described by the ones who loved her most as being strong, determined, resilient and graceful. Barbara is our angel in waiting.
Mrs. VanDenHoop is survived by her sons, Daniel VanDenHoop, Winder and Joseph Guzzi, North Carolina; brothers, Robert Joseph Cuthbertson, North Carolina, and Walter Edward Joseph Cuthbertson, Michigan; sister, Carolyn Donato, New Jersey; grandchildren, Jessie and Robbie Guzzi; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Mass honoring the life of Mrs. Barbara Louise VanDenHoop: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Following the service, Mrs. VanDenHoop will be cremated.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. VanDenHoop to the Gail Perkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk. Donations can be made online.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
