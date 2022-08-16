NICHOLSON - Barbara Sue Dixon Streetman, 67, Nicholson, died peacefully with her family at her bedside on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
She was born February 18, 1955, to the late Grady Thomas and Mattie Louise "Mama Pat" Dixon in Eastman. Mrs. Streetman was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Dixon, Ann Strickland and Carolyn Strickland.
She retired from Burton and Burton after 25 years of service. She loved her family and wanted them with her as much as possible. Her goal was to feed everyone who came into her door; no one ever left her house hungry.
Her favorite place to go was Walmart and she could spend hours there just walking around looking at everything in the store. Mrs. Streetman never met a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. Her family was always prepared to wait while she had conversations with everyone she met.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Roger Streetman; daughter, Shashana Reinking (Aaron); son, Benji Streetman (Jackie); her grandson whom she helped raise, Tyler Streetman (Taty); granddaughters, Raegan Reinking, Victoria Burbage and Abigail Schwitz; grandsons, Jacob Burbage and James Reinking; and great-grandson, Waylon Burbage.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - West with Mrs. Streetman’s son-in-law, the Rev. Aaron Reinking officiating with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home – West.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
