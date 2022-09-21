COLBERT - Barbara West Collier, 71, Colbert, died Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Born in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Barbara was the daughter of the late Jessie E. and Anna (Sue) West.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and watching NASCAR. She was a member of Colbert Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Collier; brother, Charles West; and sister, Pasty Brewer.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Ralph Collier; son, Robbie (Christy) Collier, Colbert; sister, Marida West, Athens; four grandchildren, Maggie Collier, Robertsdale, Ala., Zack (Sam) Collier, Spanish Fort, Ala., Gretchen and Carissa Collier, Colbert; several great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Mia; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request there will not be a funeral service but a celebration of life may be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
