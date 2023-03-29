Barry Keith Hayes passed away recently.
He was born September 23, 1955 in Framingham, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of William Vincent and Margaret Dixon Hayes’ four children.
Barry was a lifelong adventurer and dreamer, always planning his next project or escapade. He lived in 15 different states throughout his lifetime and enjoyed countless professions, ranging from maître d’ of the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta to co-owner of A1 Landscaping in Peachtree City to desert landscaping designer in Las Vegas, to name just a few.
In his final years, he managed A-Z Self Storage in Danielsville. One of his friends said of Barry that he brought personality to Danielsville, and that was truly how Barry lived his whole life, full of personality. He was an avid reader and could speak to anyone about a wide variety of subjects, from cars to horticulture and many topics in between.
Never without a joke, we could always count on Barry for a laugh and to make new friends wherever he went. He was happiest when surrounded by plants, trees and animals of all kinds. His family has no doubt that all of his beloved cats, dogs, snakes and lizards were there to greet him when he transitioned from this life.
Barry is survived by his sister and partner in fun, Julie Hayes Bangert (Geoff), Cumming; brother and partner in business, Robert Dixon “Bucky” Hayes (Linda), Princeton, New Jersey; nieces: Courtney Hayes Armstrong, Tucson, Arizona, Mindy McCauley May (Rob), Cumming, and Lisa Hayes Maynard (Adam), Potomac, Maryland; nephews: Dixon Hayes (Caroline), Princeton, New Jersey, Tim McCauley (Ashley), Atlanta, Whit Hayes (Nancy), Rye, New York, Sam Hayes (Leslie), Brookline, Massachusetts; 17 grand-nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Barry was predeceased by his parents; and his oldest brother, William Albert “Rusty” Hayes.
We invite you to honor Barry’s memory by eating a piece of cheesecake, jamming out to some Lynyrd Skynyrd, reading a good murder mystery, spending time in the woods, and encouraging the men in your life to ask their doctor for a PSA blood test to screen for prostate cancer.
Special thanks to Dr. Charles Bodine of University Cancer and Blood Center; Nancy and Mitchell Hill, Dennis Bores, Nathan Berryman and Trish Huth, all of Danielsville; and the staff at Piedmont Hospital for their compassionate care of Barry at the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Madison County High School’s College Career Account (CCA) for the horticulture program in Barry’s name. Checks should be sent to Madison County High School, c/o Bo Boykin, 600 Madison St., Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
