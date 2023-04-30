Barry Steven Clack, 65, husband of 35 years to Barbara B. Clack, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
A native of the Winder area, he was the son of the late Erby Ralph Clack Jr. and Geraldine Chapman.
Barry had worked in construction with Jerry Tolbert and Aldridge Construction as a supervisor. He was a member of Colbert United Methodist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include two children, Dawn (Richie) Dove and Sheri (Bruce) Smith; a granddaughter he raised as his own, Bethany (Karl) Williams; siblings, Brian Clack and Barbara (Carlton) Sharpe; grandchildren, Caitlin (Noah) Phillips, Coleton Dove and Halee (Luke) Gillespie; and one great-grandson, Landon Carter Gillispie.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michelle May officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 317, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
