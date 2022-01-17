Barton “Bart” R. Harkey Sr. died unexpectedly on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Mr. Harkey was born in Travelers Rest, South Carolina to the late Elisabeth (Barton) Harkey and Edgar Rankin Harkey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia (Martin) Harkey.
Mr. Harkey had a long career at Bank of Barrow (and its later iterations) in Winder. He loved his work as a loan officer because he enjoyed helping and connecting with people. Later in his life, he built a successful rental property business.
Mr. Harkey was an avid practical shooter, and a member of the Gwinnett Practical Shooting League since the mid-90’s. He competed in matches and served as a range officer and safety instructor.
Mr. Harkey’s greatest delight was in his family. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife, Patricia, throughout her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He loved attending his granddaughter’s softball games and was one of her biggest fans. Nothing delighted him more than spending time with his children and their families.
Mr. Harkey is survived by his daughter, Marie Alford-Harkey (April); son, Bart Harkey Jr. (Kimberly); and the light of his life since her birth, his granddaughter, Cameron Harkey.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In