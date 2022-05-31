JEFFERSON - Baudelia "Buddy" Peoples, 89, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, May 27, 2022, and went to her heavenly home where she joined her son, Richard.
Buddy was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very active in the First Baptist Church of San Mateo, Florida and Dunns Creek Baptist Church of Satsuma, Florida. Buddy loved plants, flowers, and gardening.
She married Billy Peoples in Pacific Grove, California on March 2, 1957. She served as an Army wife until Billy retired in 1975.
Buddy is survived by her husband of 65 years; son, Thomas (Kay), Jefferson, the late Richard Peoples (Renee), currently of Slovenia; grandchildren, Sarah (Dylan) Fletcher, William (Ruby) Peoples, Andrew (Peyton) Peoples, Daniel (TJ) Peoples and Rebecca (Chris) Evans; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends on a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations should be made to help Ukrainian relief at https://www.sendrelief.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
