JEFFERSON - Beatrice Shannon Cain, 86, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mrs. Cain was born in Homer, a daughter of the late William and Mattie Myers Shannon, was a homemaker, a retired seamstress with Fawn Togs, and a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cain is preceded by her husband, Junior Cain; two sisters, Allene Gunnells Rives and Edith Metcalf; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Cain.
Survivors include a daughter, Gail Banks and her husband Larry, Jefferson; two sons, Steve Cain, Jefferson, and George Petrisko and his wife Jackie, Braselton; grandchildren, Kelli Banks Stewart and her husband Chris, Kyle Banks and his wife Amber, Tiffany Cotton and her husband Blake, and Brittany Petrisko; three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Karlie and Hudson Banks; one brother, E.B. Shannon and his wife Geneva, Jefferson; one sister, Vivian Waddell and her husband Leroy, Winder; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In accordance with the current health guidelines of the State of Georgia a private family visitation will be held. A public graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 from the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Page officiating. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and practice safe social distancing of six feet. Honored as pallbearers will be Zeb Cain, Larry Banks, Kyle Banks, Chris Stewart, George Petrisko, and Brittany Petrisko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
