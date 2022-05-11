CARNESVILLE - Beckie Elaine Pittman, 65, Carnesville, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Pittman was born in Commerce to the late James Fred and Robbie Lee Ayers Osborne. Mrs. Pittman was a retired paraprofessional from Banks County Middle School and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pittman was also preceded in death by her husband, W.L. Pittman.
Mrs. Pittman is survived by sons, Harvey and Andy Hill, both of Carnesville; brother, Tony Osborne, Carnesville; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating with the interment following at Nails Creek Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In