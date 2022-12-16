gilliland

WINDER - Bell Gilliland, 90, Winder, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.

She was born July 23, 1932 in Braselton, to the late Hoyt and Thelma Manus Wood. Mrs. Gilliland was preceded by her husband, Sam Gilliland; sister, Betty Wood Thomas; and brother, Donald Wood.

She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews; 24 great-nieces; and 31 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Family graveside service: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Pat Sutherland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gilliland’s memory to New Liberty United Methodist Church, 17 Thompson Mill Road, Braselton, Georgia 30517.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge or arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

