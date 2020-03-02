MAYSVILLE - Belva Jean Anderson Jones, 81, Maysville, went home to Heaven on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Mrs. Jones was born in Gurdon, Ark., to the late Loyd and Ruth Norton Anderson. She was a lover of education and an avid reader, a faithful and loving wife and mother, and a dedicated servant of Christ. She married Clyde Jones, the love of her life, on June 15, 1957. Together, they served the Lord in ministry for over 60 years. Mrs. Jones touched the lives of many people with her kindness and compassion. For many years, she shared her love of reading with students in the library of Belair Middle School in Pine Bluff, Ark.; and she shared her faith in Jesus with hundreds of children in the Sunday School classes she taught.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, the Rev. Clyde D. Jones, Maysville; daughters, Leslie Vail (Dickie), Maysville, Linda Miller (Billy), Corinth, Miss., and Susan Harris (Tom), White Hall, Ark.; son, Stephen Jones (Tawni), Gainesville; brothers, Wayne Anderson, Arkadelphia, Ark., Kenneth Anderson and Edward Anderson, both of Gurdon, Ark.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gillsville Baptist Church in Gillsville, with the Rev. Shannon Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gillsville Baptist Church, 2595 GA 323, Gillsville, Ga. 30543.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
