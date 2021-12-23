JEFFERSON - Benjamin A. Silva Florez, 31, Jefferson, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Mr. Florez was born January 30, 1990 in Colombia.
He is survived by his wife, Rudy Perdomo; mother, Omaira Florez; sons, Andres Silva and Willian Silva; daughters, Thaliana Silva and Sara Silva; brothers, Armando Florez and Michael Florez; sisters, Kelly Florez, Maira Florez and Gladys Florez; and a number of other family and friends also survive.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
El Sr. Benjamin A. Silva Florez, de 31 años, de Jefferson, Georgia, falleció el domingo 19 de diciembre de 2021 en el Northeast Georgia Medical Center en Gainesville.
La celebración de la vida se llevará a cabo en una fecha posterior.
El señor Silva Florez nació el 30 de enero de 1990 en Colombia.
Le sobreviven su esposa, Rudy Perdomo; madre, Omaira Florez; hijos, Andrés Silva y Willian Silva; hijas Thaliana Silva y Sara Silva; los hermanos Armando Florez y Michael Florez; También sobreviven sus hermanas Kelly Florez, Maira Florez y Gladys Florez y varios otros familiares y amigos.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia está a cargo de los arreglos. Para condolencias en línea www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In