JEFFERSON - Benjamin “Ben” John Cullinan, 17, Jefferson, went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, in Heaven, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Ben is the son of William John “Bill” Cullinan and Sara “Teresa” (Leach) Cullinan of Jefferson.
Ben was a faithful and active member of Free Chapel of Braselton where he also attended student ministry with his friends. At the center of Ben’s heart was the desire to tell others about his Savior, Jesus Christ. He prayed earnestly for his friends and others that they would know and love the Savior he loved and cherished so deeply.
Ben brought life, energy and joy to any room. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He checked on them when they were discouraged and lifted their spirits with silliness. Ben was always the bright light of the room! He loved writing songs, playing guitar, video games and outdoor activities. He attended Jefferson High School where he was a proud member of their award winning JROTC program. Above all, Ben’s favorite place to be was his church.
Survivors in addition to his parents are a brother, Drake Cullinan, and a sister, Sara Cullinan, both of Jefferson; along with two grandmothers and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2:30-4 p.m. at Free Chapel of Braselton, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton, with Pastor Blake Hamon officiating. Burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens, Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
