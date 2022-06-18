COMMERCE - Benjamin “Ben” Junior Mathis, 77, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Mr. Mathis was born in Oconee County to the late Ollie Junior and Bennie Ruth Womack Mathis. Mr. Mathis was retired from the City of Commerce as animal control officer and school crossing guard. He was a member of Dove Creek Holiness Church.
Mr. Mathis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela Chappell Mathis; daughter, Tiffany Hope Mathis, Commerce; brother, Randall Mathis (Corina), Statham; and sister, Sandra Phillips (Darrel), Bethlehem.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Michael Mathis and Johnny Segars, Dr. Shane Roberson and Jeff Rogers officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family following the service at the Maysville Community Club, 10 North Main Street, Maysville, Ga. 30558.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
