Benjamin “Benji” Watson Smith, 54, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
A native of Clarke County, he was a son of Louie and Carol Smith of Athens. A proud veteran, Benji enlisted in the United States Army in 1985. Following his honorable discharge, he continued serving his country for eight years in the Army Reserves. During that time, Benji was employed with the Clarke County Fire Department. In 1997, he began working in the family business, Smith Plumbing, where he was currently employed. He also worked for the last five years with Nichols Plumbing. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Benji enjoyed servings others. He volunteered for various community projects and especially enjoyed serving as a hunting guide with, “Outdoors Without Limits”, a national non-profit organization that promotes awareness for disabled and non-disabled individuals.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include daughters, Whitley (Christopher) McGeary, Saylor Grace Smith and Laney Moyer, all of Watkinsville; sister, Deana (Pete) Carson, Winterville; granddaughter, Ansley McGeary; longtime friends, Cory Thompson and Jeremy Nichols; many cousins and extended family members.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 7, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A trust fund has been established for Saylor Grace Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at any branch of First American Bank & Trust, or mailed to them at P.O. Box 1688, Athens, Ga. 30603.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
