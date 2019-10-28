COMMERCE - Benjamin Franklin "Benny" James son of the late Guy and Florine James was born August 1, 1950 in Lithonia. He went home to his Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019.
After years of battling COPD, Mr. James passed away peacefully into glory at his home in Commerce. He is preceded by his wife, Louise Hardy James; and a sister, Millie Morris.
He is survived by his three children and spouses, Pam Moore (John Moore), Jefferson, Lori Trivelli (Jeff Trivelli), Wildwood, N.J., and Brad James (Denise James), Kalipell, Mont.; grandchildren, Josh James (Brooke James), Chasity Nunziato (Tom Nunziato), Taylor McCoy (Caleb McCoy), Adam Crenshaw (Gabby Crenshaw), and Colton Moore; great grandchildren, Rylee, Kaden, Tristan, Alessia, Crusoe, Angelo and baby McCoy; his companion of 36 years, Debbie Davis; sisters, Margaret Benton, Eva Barrentine, Debbie Ethridge and Jeanett Morris; and many long-time friends.
The family will forever miss The Man, The Myth, The Legend!
Memorial service: Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Benny.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
