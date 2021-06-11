COMMERCE - Benjamin Lee Hairston, 70, Commerce, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Brookside Assisted Living in Commerce.
Mr. Hairston was born in Americus on July 8, 1950, son of the late William Harris Hairston Jr. and the late Ann Hatton Hairston. He was a meter reader having worked for Georgia Power and also worked in the meter shop. Mr. Hairston was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Ann Adams Hairston.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Carla Hairston, Colbert; grandchildren, Jackson, Blake and Liam Hairston; brother, William Harris Hairston III, Commerce; and sister, Martha Hairston Fowler, Ellijay.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
