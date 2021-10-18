CARNESVILLE - Benny Ellis Richardson, 69, Carnesville, entered into rest Friday, October 15, 2021.
Mr. Richardson was born in Braselton, a son of the late Edward and Willie Nell Phillips Richardson, was the former owner of Richardson’s Amoco, and retired from Liberty National Life Insurance Company. Mr. Richardson was well known in the area as a karaoke specialist.
In addition to his mother and father, Mr. Richardson is preceded by his wife, Sissy Fields Richardson; and a sister, Linda Moore.
Survivors include two sons, Chad Richardson (Telina), Carnesville, and Trevis Richardson (Stacey), Braselton; grandchildren, Kori Richardson (Emily), Kris Richardson, Grant Richardson, Gracie Richardson, Cale Compton and Caylin Porterfield; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Richardson and Evie Richardson; brother, Billy Richardson (Gail), Jefferson; sister, Shirley Maloch (Douglas), Carnesville; and brother-in-law, Wesley Moore, Jefferson.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jerry Duke officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dirt Road Doggies Rescue, P.O. Box 79, Gillsville, Georgia 30543, or at www.dirtroaddoggiesrescue.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
