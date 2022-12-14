Berdie Linette "Lynn" Bonner peacefully left this earth for her heavenly home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
She was born in Campton on November 5, 1928. She was the daughter of Leroy and Willie Daniel and the oldest of four girls. She married Daniel W. Bonner Sr. on December 24, 1948 and they enjoyed almost 70 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. She was the loving mother of Linda Beery, Danette Jennings and Daniel Bonner and the proud grandmother of six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She began her own business in 1959, a well-known salon in Winder called Lynn’s Beauty Shop. She faithfully served the people in this community until retiring at the age of 71. She was dearly loved by all who knew her.
Dan was the love of her life and after retirement they traveled across the country and cruised on the ocean. Lynn loved to travel and she and Dan spent their retirement years on cruises and traveling all over the country. She was a woman of style and strength. Her energy and excitement were contagious.
Her love for running developed in her middle adult years including races and marathons. She ran her last 5K at the age of 82. Her greatest endurance race was the one she ran for the Lord so well. Her life will be remembered as one who lived to bring glory and honor to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by sisters, Edie Orvis (Dennis) and Peggy Chalfant (Mike); her children, Linda Beery (Chase), Danette Jennings (Tommy) and Dan Bonner (Beverly); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; sister, Catherine; and loving husband, Dan.
Funeral service: Saturday, Decembeer 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Winder Wesleyan Church. The family graveside service will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn expressed a desire for any gifts to be given to Winder Wesleyan Church or The Gideons International.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In