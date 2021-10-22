DANIELSVILLE - Berry Kevin Hattaway, 56, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Hattaway was born in Athens on January 29, 1965, son of Billy and Jerusha Pullian Hattaway of Danielsville. He was a food service technician having worked at the University of Georgia and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Hart Hattaway; daughters, Nicole Hattaway and Nicole Bobo, both of Danielsville; sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Bobby Hart, Danielsville; nieces and their spouses, Brittney and Anthony Mathis, Hartwell, and Ashley and Chris Rucker, Commerce; great-nieces and nephews, Kaydence Mathis, Hudson Mathis, Harper Rucker and Korie Rucker; and great aunt-in-law, Shirley Ann Purcell, Royston.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the home, 467 Stoyle Hattaway Road, Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
