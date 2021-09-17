HOSCHTON - Bertha (Bramblett) Jennings Fields, 94, Hoschton, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Arbor Terrace of Hamilton Mill, Dacula.
Mrs. Fields was born July 2, 1927 in Clarkesville. She was the daughter of the late Martin Luther Bramblett Sr. and Mary Ola (Henry) Bramblett. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Luther Jennings and Emory Fields.
She is survived by her children, Madeline “Gay” and Wayne Alexander, Dean and Inge Jennings, George and Janna Jennings, Sharon Hornsby and Linda Johnson; brother, James B. Bramblett; and sister, Marie and Bill Duke.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are appreciated by the family.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53 Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
