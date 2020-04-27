Bertha Elizabeth "Liz" Harris Simmons, 83, a longtime resident of Winder, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Brandon, Florida.
She was born in Clarkesville to Roscoe and Bertha Harris on August 12, 1936. She graduated from North Habersham High School in 1956. She later married Bevis Simmons on October 10, 1969 and went on to have two children.
She worked as an educator for the Barrow County School System for many years and was an active member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Statham, where she served as an elder and on many committees. After her retirement, she remained active with the Barrow County Retired Educators Association, assisted as a poll worker during elections, and served as a volunteer at the Barrow County Museum.
Liz is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bevis Simmons. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Bertha Harris; her sister, Sarah Harris Ferguson; and her brothers, George Harris and Robert Harris.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Patti Simmons, Brandon, Florida; her daughter, Hollie Simmons Folsom, Dallas; her sister, Susanna Harris York, Clarkesville; and her step-children, Kay Simmons Holden (Mark), Jefferson, and Ken Simmons (Nancy), Alto. Liz will also be remembered as a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Sam, Emma, Kate and Merritt.
Throughout her life, Liz always placed the needs of others before her own, including her many dear friends in Georgia and Florida and countless students in the Barrow County School System. She will be warmly remembered as a loving woman with a wonderful sense of humor and a heart for service to others.
The family will announce plans for a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Barrow County Family Connection online or at P.O. Box 278, Winder, Ga. 30680.
