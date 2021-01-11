Beth Sims, 79, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 9, 2021
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Neal Sims was born on November 1, 1941 in Toccoa to Woodrow and Florine Neal. She grew up in North Georgia and graduated from Towns County High School in Hiawassee in 1959. She attended Young Harris College, and married her high school sweetheart, Dale Sims. They had two children, Alan (Vanessa) Sims, Alexandria, Virginia, and Betsy (Bayne) Parker, Hayesville, North Carolina. “Mama Beth” had three grandchildren, Savannah Sims, Austin Parker and Ansley Parker; and was excited to be expecting her first great-grandchild in June.
Beth and Dale became residents of Winder in 2002, following Dale’s retirement from his commercial heating and cooling business, Dale Sims, Inc. Retirement allowed them to travel, and after Dale passed in 2006, Beth continued to visit historic destinations and serve on numerous mission trips. They were both active in their community, and both loved and served in Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Beth’s parents were educators, and her lifelong quest for knowledge led her to attain a master’s degree in Apologetics from Luther Rice Seminary in 2018. Additionally, she was a graduate of the Fellows Program of C.S. Lewis Institute, in Atlanta. Beth also attended Community Bible Study (CBS) for many years in Athens, and was instrumental in the start-up of CBS recently in Winder. She hosted the prayer and planning group in her home until it was successfully established in 2019.
Beth taught Apologetics to international graduate students of the University of Georgia, and also served as Chapter Director of Ratio Christi, a student-led Christian Apologetics group on campus. She continued both these ministries via Zoom during the pandemic – evidence of her loving concern for the next generation to know Jesus.
God gave Beth the gift of leadership and she worked tirelessly on the many boards on which she served. She served on the Board of Directors of Barrow Ministry Village and Bethlehem Christian Academy and extended her involvement as a mentor and strategic volunteer in ministry planning. Her commitment to ensure young people “know who Jesus is” was further demonstrated through many years of leadership and involvement in Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) and local Good News Club after school programs. She served as Board Chairman for CEF Heartland and as the temporary Chairperson for Georgia CEF.
Beth is survived by her brother, Jimmy Neal; and her sister, Nancy Wall.
She will be missed by so very many but also welcomed by many loved ones in heaven – especially her little sister, Carrol Ann Neal, who preceded her at age four. Beth devoted her life to the loving care of her family, and the spiritual development of those around her. Her life and faith are a living example to all, and she will be deeply missed.
Funeral services: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Flowers may be sent to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 548 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620. The family has also chosen Good News Club, P.O. Box 108, Ila, Ga. 30647 for anyone who would like to honor Beth and her life’s work through donations.
