Betsy Ross Hays McDonald, 87, was born on the family farm on February 20, 1933. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
She was the daughter of W.H. and Bertie Simmons Hays.
Betsy was a 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Bessie Tift College. On March 18, 1959 she married the late Ray McDonald. They successfully ran a large cattle farm in the Jackson Trail community. Betsy received the Centennial Farm Award in 2008 for continuing the family farm for over 100 years.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church, joining in 1949. She attended Union for 87 years. She taught Sunday School of every age. She wrote the first church history in 1972. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; a daughter, Mae Allene McDonald and a brother W.H. Hays Jr.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Anne McDonald and Andy and Stephanie McDonald; granddaughters, Beth and Susan; grandsons, Will and Charlie; sister-in-law, Carrie Hays; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Hyder, Carol Dollar, John Hays and Chris Hays.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Union Baptist Church with Dr. Rusty Newman officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Will McDonald, John Hays, Chris Hays, Mike Simmons, Shea Miller and Roger Mathis.
Family to receive friends: Sunday January 3, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the church. Those attending are asked to please observe social distancing and wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Betsy Hays McDonald to Union Baptist Church, 527 Union Church Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
