HULL - Betty Adams Hodges, 93, Hull, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Dewitt Adams and Ouida Hill Adams. Mrs. Hodges was a longtime member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and sharp wit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hubert Carey; her second husband, Dick Hodges; siblings, Jane Hanley, Jackie Hendrix and Larry Adams; grandchildren, Debbie Wilkins and Matt Carey; and step-sons, Mike Hodges and Kenny Hodges.
Survivors include her sons, Dennis L. Carey (Sarah), Cobb, and Curtis A. Carey (Marybeth), Live Oak, Fla.; step-children, Judy Aldridge (Dan), Jimmy Hodges (Becky) and Carol Hodges; two grandchildren, Ben Carey and Doug Wilkins; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan Wilkins (Ashlyn), Amanda Wilkins, Jake Wilkins, Bennett Carey and Scarlett Carey.
Funeral service: Monday, February 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Wilkins, Jordan Wilkins, Jake Wilkins, Bennett Carey, Ben Carey and Jay Hodges.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
