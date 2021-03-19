WINDER - Betty Ann Campbell Russell, 96, died at her home in Winder on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Russell was born on August 21, 1924, in Montgomery, Alabama. She grew up on Foshalee Plantation, Tallahassee, Florida, where she was an accomplished sportswoman. She was a graduate of Florida State College for Women (now FSU). She belonged to the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Since her marriage in 1949, Mrs. Russell lived in Barrow County, Georgia.
Mrs. Russell dedicated her life to rearing and educating her five children. She also loved her church family at the First Presbyterian Church in Winder, where she was a member for more than 70 years. She enjoyed hosting many Easter Sunrise services for the church on her “hill”.
She belonged to the same “Bridge Club” for decades. She was an active member of the Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, (D.A.R.). For more than 20 years, Mrs. Russell was a Doncaster clothing representative. She was accomplished in needlework.
Mrs. Russell had God’s gift of hospitality. Her door was always open to family, friends and strangers. She was a giving woman with the sweetest disposition. She was a fabulous cook. She sent food far and wide when her children lived away to make sure they had a taste of home. Her caramel cake will be missed by many!
She was so happy sitting in her rocking chair on her home's breezeway. She loved observing all things natural on her farm, sunrises, sunsets and a fox passing through the yard. She enjoyed watching the birds at the feeders and the deer in the pasture.
Mrs. Russell was predeceased in death by her husband, Georgia Appeals Court Judge Robert Lee Russell Jr.; her son, Charles Trapier (Trip) Russell; her parents, Louis and Annie Campbell; her parents-in-law, Judge Robert Lee Russell Sr. and Sybil Millsaps Russell; her aunt, Laura Powers Campbell; her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and F. L. Chittenden; and her in-laws, Betty and Ernest Vandiver, Richard B. Russell III, and Judge James Ingram.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her daughters, Ann Campbell Russell Parker and Julia (Judy) Brevard Russell Dodd (Kenny); sons, Judge Robert (Bob) Lee Russell III (Jill) and James (Jim) Millsaps Russell (Karey); grandchildren, Lt. Col. Russell Worth Parker, USMC (Katy), Catherine (Kate) Rose Russell, Robert (Rob) Lee Russell and Robert (Cap) Lee Russell IV; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Marie Trapier Parker; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Randolph Russell and Ina Russell Ingram; and Cap’s mother, Kathleen Williamson Russell.
The family appreciates the care and love given during her illness by Brenda Richards, Voya Smith, Rosa Escamilla-Ortega and many employees of St. Mary's Hospice, Athens, especially Carole Pereda, RN.
A private family celebration of her life and burial will be held at the Russell Family Cemetery in Russell, Ga.
As is the Russell family custom, a “bell” will be given in Mrs. Russell’s honor to be led by her great-granddaughter, Annabelle Parker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Russell Family Cemetery, P.O Box 1433, Winder, Ga. 30680, First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 549, Winder, Ga. 30680; or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
