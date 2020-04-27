COLBERT - Betty Ann Kenner Ernest, 96, Colbert, passed away on April 22, 2020.
She was born June 23, 1923 to Adolph M. Golbek and Ruth Hannah Erling Golbek. Along with her parents, “Grandma,” as we called her, was preceded in death by the father of her children and husband of 41 years, William Kenner, as well as her beloved grandson, Eddie Linder Yakligian.
She is survived by her children, Michael L. (Dale) Kenner, Colbert, William L. (Cindy) Kenner, Hiawasee, and Debra A. (James) Yakligian, Sanger, California; her grandchildren, Spencer (Deanna) Kenner, Cody Kenner, Crystal Kenner, Zoe Kenner, Shara (Dominic) Tirapelle, Lara (Aaron) Lane and Chris (Shelley) Yakligian; great-grandchildren, Devin Kenner, Colby Kenner, Alyssa Adcock, Amethyst Kenner Dalton, Irene Bischofberger, David Bischofberger, Chloe Linder, Gino Tirapelle, Camille Tirapelle, Samuel Tirapelle, Leo Tirapelle, Satchel Ortez, Ella Ortez, Evan Yakligian, Hayden Yakligian and Carson Yakligian.
Grandma Betty had many passions: she was a great baker and enjoyed making many beautiful wedding cakes and cookies, as well as riding her horses, Duchess and Danny, in local parades while she lived in California. She continued her morning ritual of taking walks in the woods with the dogs until she was in her early 90s. She couldn’t walk past a child without acknowledging them in some way: a pat, a hug, or even a dance.
Grandma will be laid to rest in Sanger, California.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or your favorite charity.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
