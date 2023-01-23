COLBERT - Betty Ann Meadow Crumley, 94, Colbert and Comer, died in the early hours of Monday, January 23, 2023.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County. She was born the fifth child of the late Griff and Maude Lee Smith Meadow at the Meadow-Bruce home place in the Meadow community. She was the widow of John A. Crumley and was preceded in death by siblings Grover, Helen, Mabel, Margaret and June. She was the last of her immediate family.
For many years, Mrs. Crumley was the bookkeeper for the Colbert and Ila Manufacturing Companies. Mrs. Crumley was an accomplished seamstress, an award-winning crafter of counted cross-stitch paintings, an avid reader and maker of utilitarian hand-sewn quilts. She was also a gardener of flowers, greenery and vegetables. She enjoyed nothing better than having her hands and bare toes in the dirt or being on her mower cutting her lawn.
Mrs. Crumley is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Bobby Brown, and Renee and Freddie Blakey; sisters-in-law Lois Scaffe and Barbara Powell; numerous nieces and nephews; and their children and grandchildren.
We would like to thank all the staff of Comer Health and Rehab and Affinis Hospice for the wonderful care, love and patience they showed our mother and us. A special thank you to Lacey, Stephanie, Donna, Brittany, Romie and Chaplin Palmer. We wouldn’t have survived all this without you.
Graveside service and interment: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. at 3 p.m. in the Colbert City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Betty and John were generous with their time, effort and financial contributions to family members, neighbors and strangers in need. It is requested their generosity and legacy be honored and continued by family and friends. So in lieu of meals or flowers for the family, please make memorial contributions in their names to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners’ Hospital of Atlanta, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta, Keep Athens Warm project, your local food bank and/or clothing shelter, or support a local family in need with young children at Christmas.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
