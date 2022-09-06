smith

Betty Ann Russell Smith went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

She was born in Woodland, on February 28, 1933. She was a daughter of the late Collier Vines Russell and Jewel Estelle Butler Russell. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William P. “Bill” Smith.

She is survived by her five daughters, Rhonda McElhannon, Asheville, N.C., Phyllis (Scott) Brannon, Watkinsville, Cindy (Scott) Wentworth, Comer, Anita (Chris) Peck, Colbert, and Karen (David) Hill, Colbert; brother, Billy Russell, Colbert; sister, Gail Russell Pratt, Chattanooga, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Colbert Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at the Colbert Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Wentworth, Russell Branch, Ro Smith, Sam Brannon, Seth Peck and David Russell.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Colbert Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 318, Colbert, Ga. 30628.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

