Betty Ann Simmons, born on October 24, 1936 in Bessemer, Alabama, passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 85.
She was reunited with her beloved husband, James M. Simmons; her father, Floyd Stephenson; and many other loved ones who passed on before.
Betty retired as a nurse from Elberta Healthcare and was a longtime member of Bible Baptist Temple in Warner Robins. Prior to entering the healthcare industry, Betty received a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama (Roll Tide), where she met her future husband, James.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Jacqueline Alicea (Michael), Jean Mullis (Mitch) and James “Jimmy” Simmons (Sharon); grandchildren, Kendra Simmons (Harley), Laura Valentin, Scott Wilkerson (Laurin), Callie Holloway, Macy Mullis, Matthew Mullis, Michal Helen Middleton (Kris), Luke Simmons and Layla Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Shelby Simmons, Taylor Baxley, Rhyen Valentin, Aubree Wilkerson, Leila Valentin, Scarlett Wilkerson, Ryker Valentin, S.J. Wilkerson, Collier Simmons and John Michael Wilkerson.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Betty will be laid to rest next to James in Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
