NICHOLSON - Betty Ann Vause, 83, Nicholson, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Born December 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Dock and Kathleen Watkins. Betty was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker and also worked at Magic Years of Learning.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Watkins; and sister, Nellie Hardman.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Curtis Vause; special niece, Tina (Artie) Kittle, Jefferson; special great-niece, Stacey (Chad) McClain, Madison; special great-great-niece, Reese McClain, Madison; sisters, Shelby (Bobby) Garrett, Hull, Rita Hall, Smithonia Community, Regina Byrd, Monroe, and Linda (Benny) Thompson, Nicholson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Silverleaf of Athens, especially to Van, Amy and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to Silverleaf of Athens, 705 Whitehead Rd., Athens, Ga. 30606 or at silverleaf.online or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or at alz.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
