CORNELIA - Betty Brady, 89, Cornelia, formerly of the Auburn/Carl community, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Mrs. Brady was born March 17, 1933 in Auburn to the late Henry and Dora Jane Etheridge Gilliland. She was preceded by her husband, Mr. Lawson Brady. Mrs. Brady had served as a Registered Nurse during her career. She was a member of the Lula First Baptist Church, former member of the Dacula First Baptist Church, and had resided in Habersham County since 1989.

Surviving are children, Terri and Brent Turnmire, Sail Creek, Tennessee, Steve and Nubia Brady, Rincon, Kim Ford, Auburn, Alabama, and Trawick and Sheryl Brady, Cornelia; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Delia Gilliland, Cleveland; a host of grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Carl Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 1-7

