WINDER - Betty Carol Todd, 75, Winder, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Mrs. Todd will be best remembered by her family and friends as a loving and caring person. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Poss and Penny Poss; daughter, Linda Todd; and brothers, Jr. Poss and Aaron Poss.
Mrs. Todd is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Sims, Winder; son, Ricky Todd, Oglethorpe; daughters, Ann Hunter, Winder, Kimberly Seabolt, Oglethorpe, and Amanda Sims, Athens; brothers, Terry and Jerry Poss, Oxford, and Harold Poss, Porterdale; sisters, Jonell Palmer, Monroe, and Dorothy Dove, Bowman; nine grandchildren, Robby and Selena Gordon, Dustin Shelton, Da'Quavious Sims, Dedric Cunningham, Robert Todd, Da'Niya and Mariah Sims, and Bailey Bryant; and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Memorial service: Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Sims officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In