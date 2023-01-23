HAMPTON - Betty Cobb Cooper, 87, Hampton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Betty was born on April 2, 1935, in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, a daughter to the late Louie and Rose Cobb. Mrs. Cooper retired from Public Storage after over two decades of faithful service, and she attended church regularly in Hampton.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lankford Sr.; daughter, Lynn Cooper Kunkel; and she was a sweet sister to Maddy Jean Crawford, Barbara McCurry, Alice Hanks; and her brothers, William (Billy) Cobb, Hascal Cobb, Marshall Cobb, Tom Cobb, Raymond Cobb and Calvin Cobb who all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel Cooper, Powder Springs, and Shane and Tonia Cooper, Jefferson; grandchildren, Rheannon and Samuel Cooper III, Kayla and Loren McGee, Abby and Savannah Cooper, Carmen and Clay Cunningham, Christi and Shawn Harris, Frank R Kunkel III, and Carly and Josh Elrod; great-grandchildren, Michael, Chandler, Cydney, Caitlynn, Conner, Calee, Zack and Kelsey; her brother, Ty Cobb, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home with Steve Ingram officiating.
Family toreceive friends: Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
This extraordinary woman was an absolute joy to everyone that crossed her path. We all have peace in knowing that Betty (Gran) is with our risen Lord. Our lives are forever better because of this amazing woman.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In