HULL - Betty Dills Thurmond, 84, Hull, received her heavenly reward Friday, February 26, 2021.
Betty was raised on a farm in Banks County by her late parents, Curtis and Janie Whitlock Dills, along with her 11 siblings. She eventually moved to Commerce for many years raising her family. A devoted mother and a hard worker, she eventually retired from Westinghouse in Athens. Betty was better known as Mama, Granny, or Mrs. Betty to those who knew her best. She loved and prayed for her family and friends immensely and was always helping out in any way she could. She enjoyed having the family over for meals, telling entertaining stories from the past, riding around, rocking and visiting on the porch, and always being there to offer wise advice and support. Through all the adversities she encountered in life, she was a prime example of how you must go on. Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Statham.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thurmond was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thurmond; daughter, Dianne Dills Smith; sons, Timothy Brown and Mark Brown; sister, Jeanette McDonald; brothers, Pledger, Curtis Jr., Pete, Jerry and David Dills; and her loyal poodle, Toby.
Mrs. Thurmond is survived by her son, Stanley Brown (Janice), Homer; daughter, Kathy Egan (Gary), Hull; former son-in-law, Michael Beasley, Danielsville; sisters, Hazel Brewer and Martha Welchel, both of Jefferson, Carolyn Hill, Maysville, and Shirley Roberts, Jacksonville; grandchildren, Shane Brown (Tami), Michelle Wyre, Joey Brown (Chance), Chance Beasley, Jake Beasley, Stephen Brown, Staci Flanagan (Josh), Paige Wilson (Jeremy), Cindy Chapman (Ted) and Grace Chapman; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Butch Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In